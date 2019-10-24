Frances J. Ridel, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Swierz officiating for Frances J. Ridel, 93, who died Wednesday afternoon October 23, 2019 at her home.

She was born November 10, 1925 in Salem, a daughter of Thomas and Jeannette O’Connor LaVelle.

Mrs. Ridel, a homemaker, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and reading.

Her husband, William F. Ridel, whom she married April 12, 1947, died May 27, 1998.

She leaves two sons, William Ridel and his wife Anne Marie of Swedesboro, New Jersey and Richard Ridel and his wife Deborah of Cortland; 4 grandchildren, Steven Ridel and his wife Liz, Dr. Keith Ridel and his wife Dr. Stephanie, Scott Ridel and Sheena Ridel and 5 great grandchildren.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her husband William; 2 infant daughters and a grandson, Kevin Ridel.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, OH 44512.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

