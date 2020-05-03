Breaking News
Frances E. Garben, Hubbard, Ohio

Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home

April 30, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances E. Garben, 72, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home peacefully surrounded by her family.

She was born July 27, 1947 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Leo and Elva Eckman Earhart.

Mrs. Garben was a typist for Dyna Com Systems in Hubbard and previously for LNP Media in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

She leaves her husband, Frederick A.Garben, whom she married December 20, 1986; two sons, Richard Spencer Glass and his wife, Dhari of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Trevor Glass and his wife, Angel of Jupiter, Florida; two daughters, Kristin Glass of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Jillian Braganza of Cleveland, Ohio; a stepson, Kevin Garben and his wife, Kristin of Erie, PA; a stepdaughter, Kari Garben of York Springs, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Nikita,  Alexis and Serafina Glass and 3 step grandchildren, Kenzie, Kruze and Kane Garben.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be a family gathering at a later date.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Parkinson Foundation, P.O. Box 31907, Independence, OH 44131-4854 or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Kelly-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

