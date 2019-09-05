Frances A. Merritt, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances A. Merritt, 72, died Friday evening, August 30, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born March 2, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank A. and Mary R. Cuccarese Nelepka and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Merritt, a 1965 graduate of Hubbard High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was a keypunch operator at Federal Wholesale for five years.

Frances enjoyed computer games and casinos.

She leaves her husband, Sherman C. Merritt, whom she married August 5, 1967; a son, Cliff Merritt of Boston, Massachusetts; two daughters, Sherry Merritt Commons of Poland and Lora Merritt Bendl and her husband, Justin, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a sister, Rose Marie Love of Hubbard and four grandchildren, Matthew and Kylie Commons and Logan and Riley Bendl.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A private service has been held and her final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

