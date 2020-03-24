Florence “Flo” Williams, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence “Flo” Williams, 97, died Sunday afternoon March 22, 2020 at Hospice House.

She was born June 4, 1922 in Cleveland, Ohio a daughter of Joseph and Stella Dybzinski Roszak and moved to Hubbard in 1955 from Cleveland.

Mrs. Williams, a homemaker, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. In her earlier years she had been a seamstress at Mary Louise in Cleveland and a clerk at Cooper’s Gift Shop.

Flo was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards, reading and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her husband, James C. Williams, whom she married November 15, 1947, died April 19, 1990.

She leaves two sons, Robert Williams and Richard Williams and his wife Gayle both of Hubbard; two daughters, Karen Zenoni and her husband John of Hubbard and Janice Flasco and her husband Greg of Cuyahoga Falls; a brother, Casey Roszak of Parma; seven grandchildren, Jen (Jason) Abrams, Renee Williams, Johnny (Fiance Andrea Harnett) Williams, Jamie Zenoni, John (Tomo) Zenoni, Nicholas (Fiance Melanie Rorar) Flasco and Gessica (Nick)Rossi and five great- grandchildren, Sophia, Reese, Jeremiah, Olivia and Asana.

Flo was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James and her sister-in-law Betty Roszak.

In light of recent events and concern for our community a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.