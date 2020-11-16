Erin A. “Adaire” Reuff, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erin A. “Adaire” Reuff, 83, died Saturday evening, November 14, 2020 at her home.

She was born January 24, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of Clyde and Thelma Livingston Tobey, having grown up in Faunce, Pennsylvania; she moved to Hubbard during High School.

Mrs. Reuff, a 1954 graduate of Hubbard High School, was a bank teller for Dollar Bank and Bank One.

She loved crafts, painting, spending time at their cabin in Pennsylvania and especially spending time with her family.

She and her husband Bob moved to Deltona, Florida in 1985 and returned to Hubbard in 2002.

Her husband, Robert A. Reuff, whom she married August 3, 1957, died November 19, 2010.

She leaves two daughters, Tami Burnside and her husband, David, of Howland and Chris Spadin and her husband, Mark, of Middleburg Heights, Ohio; a brother, Richard Tobey and his wife, Nancy, of McDonald, Pennsylvania; a daughter-in-law, Beverly Reuff of Hubbard; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Adaire was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert; her son, Robert Reuff; a brother, George Tobey and a sister, Linda Gandy.

There are no calling hours or funeral services per her request.

Adaire’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery with her husband Robert.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

