Elmer W. Takash, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Elmer W. Takash, Jr., 68, who died Sunday evening June 21, 2020 at his home.

He was born February 24, 1952 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a son of Elmer W. and Laura B. Kite Takash Sr. and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Takash, a 1971 graduate of Hubbard High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Elmer owned and operated Industrial Air Control in Hubbard since 1975.

He was an active member of the Hubbard Lions Club having been District 13D Zone Chairman, past president, club director and recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. Elmer was also a member of the Hello Brother Club in Hubbard. He was a long time bowler in the Spiech’s Men’s Bowling League at Bell Wick Bowl in Hubbard, was a master scuba diver and a private pilot.

He leaves his wife, the former Robin A. Langley, whom he married October 4, 1975; three sons, Charles Hart and his wife Janae of Middletown, Maryland, Major Elmer E. Takash III and his wife Andrea of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas and Jason M. Takash and his wife Suszann of Summerville, West Virgina; a daughter, Tina C. Seidelson and her husband Stephen of Allison Park, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Mark Takash and his wife Tammy, Luke Takash and his wife Jolene and John Takash all of Hubbard; three sisters, Deborah Plant and her husband Howard of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Barbara Neilson and her husband Douglas of Ashland, Virginia and Lisa Seger of Warren and nine grandchildren.

Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Matthew Paul Takash; a sister, Gail Marie Takash and a brother-in-law, James A. Seger.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland, OH 44106.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

