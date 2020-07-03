Elizabeth K. Matesevac, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth K. “Betty” Matesevac, 90, died Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020 at Liberty Healthcare Center.

She was born April 1, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of Stephen and Catherine Martinich Matesevac and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Matesevac, a homemaker, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Betty leaves many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles D., Joseph S. and John Matesevac; sisters, Christina Sotlar, Frances Dzuracky and Rose Grega.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

