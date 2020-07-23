Eileen Phillips, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be held at a later date for Eileen Mary “Pooch” Phillips, 85, who died Sunday morning, July 19, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 23, 1935 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Thomas Leonard and Winifred Rose Fitzgerald Wasley.

Mrs. Phillips, a 1953 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

She was currently a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and previously belonged and taught Sunday school at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

After high school, Eileen worked in the mail department at Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Sharon.

Her hobbies included drawing, painting and cross stitch. She was a great cook and baker and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She leaves her husband, William George Phillips, whom she married August 6, 1955; her children, Eileen Rigby and her husband Edward, Thomas Phillips and his wife, Carolyn, Diane Kerola, Sharon Shamblin and her husband, Dave and Patrick Phillips and his wife, Victoria; grandchildren, Erin (Dave) Nelson, Erik (Amanda) Rigby, Evan (Lauren) Rigby, Elissa (T.J.) Costanza, Mandy Phillips, William (Ofelia) Kerola, Kelly Kerola, John Kerola, Jessy Coxson, Cody Coxson, Corry Coxson, Sabrina Phillips, Drake Phillips and Adrianna Phillips; great-grandchildren, Norah Baker, Greph Kerola, Rukia Kerola and Logan Rigby; a sister, Loretta Wasley; a brother-in-law, John Ryan and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Toni Ryan, Mary Gulentz, twin sisters who died at birth, Winifred and Mildred Wasley; brothers, Frank Wasley, Corporal Leonard Thomas Wasley, Joseph Wasley and Martin Wasley; her mother and father-in-law, George and Ruth Finnemore Phillips; sister-in-law, Barbara Turk; brother-in-law, Jack Phillips.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit their website to view this obituary and to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 24, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

