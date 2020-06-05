Eileen J. Davis, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Hyun-Suk Kim officiating for Eileen J. Davis, 91, formerly of Hubbard, who died Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020 at Comfy Homes in Richmond, Texas.

She was born June 1, 1929 in Youngstown, a daughter of Harry and Rhoda Jones McElwain and had lived in Hubbard for 54 years.

Mrs. Davis, a graduate of The Rayen High School, was a homemaker and had worked at McKelvey’s Department Store in her younger years.

Eileen was a member of Coalburg United Methodist Church where she was in the choir and belonged to several women’s organizations. She enjoyed working in the baked goods room for church dinners and was a member of the church board.

Her husband, James Davis, whom she married June 25, 1949, died February 22, 1979.

She leaves a son, James Leroy Davis and his wife, Jenny, of Girard; a daughter, Judy Leach and her husband, George, of Richmond, Texas; four grandchildren, George, Keith, Shannon and Kari and four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Zoe, Gianni and Elliot.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and a brother.

A public visitation observing social distancing and proper health protocols will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. immediately followed by a funeral service at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Coalburg United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 1906 Wick Campbell Road, Hubbard, OH 44425.

