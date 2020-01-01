Edward Swartz, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Edward Swartz, 93, who died Sunday morning, December 29, 2019, at his daughter’s home in Washington Courthouse, Ohio.

He was born July 29, 1926, in Youngstown, a son of William Edward and Doris Whitworth Swartz.

Mr. Swartz, a graduate of Hubbard High School, served with the United States Army.

He was a self-employed electronic specialist since 1960. Edward was a Mason and in his younger years loved to build and repair things and could fix anything that was broken.

His wife, the former Cynthia B. Castle, died in 1998.

He leaves a daughter, Patricia Kolesser of Washington Courthouse, with whom he made his home; a brother, Leo Swartz and his wife Carol; four sisters, Betty Harvey, Shirley Keaggy and her husband, Karl; Mary Conner and her husband, Skip and Patricia Hermensky; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Cynthia; his son, David Eugene Swartz; three brothers, Jim, Sam and Bob Swartz and three sisters, Esther Fast, Judy Wagner and Doris “LaVerne” Younkins.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Corner House Cemetery.

