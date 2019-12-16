Donald A. Brindza, New Bedford, PA

NEW BEDFORD, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Private graveside services were held at Evergreen Cemetery for Donald A. Brindza, 65, who died Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019, at his home.

He was born July 14, 1954, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Mike and Beatrice Lenhardt Brindza and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Brindza, of the Presbyterian faith, was a 1972 graduate of Wilmington High School and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from West Minster College in 1976. He worked as a receiver at Tractor Supply for over 20 years before retiring in 2009. Donald was his happiest when he was at his camp at Holiday Camplands.

He leaves his wife, the former Audrey J. Woods, whom he married November 12, 1977; his mother, Beatrice of Streetsboro; a brother, Gary and his wife, Jan of Ponce Inlet, Florida and a sister, Darla and her husband, Martin of Ravenna.

Donald was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Dianne Davidson and a nephew.

There are no calling hours.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Elbert Acosta, his entire staff and to 3 Rivers Hospice for the special care given to Donald during his illness. Also to Bobby, Perry, Ed and Dawn for their help and support.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home, Hubbard.

