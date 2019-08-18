Don T. Lewis, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Cesene, officiating, for Donald T. Lewis, 78, who died Friday evening, August 16, 2019, at Sharon Regional Hospital.

He was born March 1, 1941, in Wayland, Ohio, a son of Lorand T. and Pauline I. Eicher Lewis and had lived in Hubbard for 45 years, coming from Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Lewis, a 1959 graduate of Greenville High School, attended Youngstown State University. He graduated from the Navy’s School of Journalism, then worked in this field during his Navy tour in the Vietnam War.

Among his duties, was serving as a radio announcer for the Far East Network, which was under the command of the U.S. Air Force, in Japan. Don also served with the AFRTS (American Forces Radio & Television Service) station in Saigon, which was controlled by the U.S. Army.

Don was a sales manager at Radio Shack for many years. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, the Hubbard Lions Club and enjoyed golf, soccer and was an avid baseball fan.

His wife, the former Dorothy L. Henry, whom he married July 27, 1968, died April 22, 2004.

He leaves a son, Michael T. Lewis and his wife, Kristen of Uniontown, Ohio; two daughters, Kristen M. Maliner and her husband, Matt, of Warren and Jennifer L. Mariano of Hubbard; five grandchildren, Kaely, Reily and Audrey Maliner and Nick and Leo Mariano.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy, and a grandson, Andy.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the funeral services on Tuesday, August 21, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

