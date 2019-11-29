David Shemunovich, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Shemunovich, 63, died Wednesday morning November 27, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital.

He was born October 7, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of George and Mary Ann Kosiba Shemunovich and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Shemunovich, a graduate of Hubbard High School, was a self-employed contractor for over 40 years. He was a member of the Marconi Club and the Sharon Elks.

David loved family vacations to Bethany Beach, golfing, bowling, the Cleveland Indians and his beloved cat Cowbelle.

He leaves a daughter, Audrey Shemunovich of Hubbard and a sister Shirley Shemunovich of Hubbard.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Pastor Luke Oskin officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

There are no calling hours.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to David’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 2, 2019, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.