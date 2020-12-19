David E. Keith, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Chestnut Ridge Church of God with Pastor Rob McFarland officiating for David E. Keith, 58, who died Tuesday morning, December 17, 2020, at his home.

He was born February 16, 1962 in Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania, a son of Elias and Patricia B. McCullough Keith.

Mr. Keith, a 1980 graduate of Hubbard High School was a member of Chestnut Ridge Church of God.

He was a corrections officer at the Ohio State Penitentiary for 16 years.

David enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing pool, traveling and spending time with his friends and family.

He leaves two sons, Joshua R. Keith of Lisbon and Joseph D. Keith and his wife, Wendy, of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Jessica R. Keith and her fiancé, Greg Logan, of Brookfield, Jaclyn M. Keith of Hubbard and Jenae C. Keith of Youngstown; a brother, Dennis L. Keith and his wife, Cindy, of Victorville, California; two sisters, Terry L. Schroll and her husband, Jeff, of Canton and Cathy R. Malcomson and her husband, Rick, and 14 grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his mother.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

