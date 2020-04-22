Dannie F. Croyle, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dannie F. Croyle, 74, died Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020 at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home.

He was born December 9, 1945 in Rimersburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph Ira and Edna Joanne Summerville Croyle.

He moved to Hubbard in 1959.

He leaves behind his high school sweetheart, wife of 55 years, the former Joanne E. Custer, whom he married May 1, 1965; a son, Dannie Croyle and his wife, Tina, of Howland; his daughter, Kristine Frank and her husband, Paul, of Hubbard; two brothers, Rudy Croyle and his wife, Alexis, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania and Rodney Croyle and his wife, Cara, of Hubbard; a sister, Patty Lewis and her husband, Ben, of Hubbard; five grandchildren, Lauren (Jason) Wang, Ryan Croyle (Emily) Alex Frank, Andrew Frank and Alyssa Croyle and many nieces, nephews and friends that will miss him dearly.

Dannie was a 1963 graduate of Hubbard High School and attended Grace Lutheran Church.

He was a Union Representative for Packard Electric Local 717 for 35 years, retiring in 2003 and had formerly been a district committeeman and sub chairman. He was a member of the Hello Brother Club and the Lions Club both of Hubbard.

Dannie enjoyed golfing and baseball. He belonged to the VFW golf league, played fast pitch softball and had been a coach for the Hubbard Community Youth League. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family and watch his grandchildren play sports.

There are no calling hours or funeral services at this time.

The family requests memorial donations be made in Dannie’s name to the Hello Brother Club, c/o 261 Jean Drive, Hubbard, OH 44425.

