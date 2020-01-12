Dale A. Hartson Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributesStaff) – Dale A. Hartson Jr. passed away peacefully in the company of his family on Friday, January 10, 2020.

He worked for ODOT as an inspector for 32 years.

Dale was a past Master of Western Star #21 from 2007 – 2008. He was an active member since 1996.

He is survived by his wife, Judith (Coonce). They were married 54 years.

Dale was a Vietnam veteran. He served in the Army as a major and also served in the Army Reserves.

Dale and Judy enjoyed traveling and many experiences with friends and family.

He is survived by two brothers, Daniel G. (Dawn) Hartson of Southington and Donald O. (Jane) Hartson of Massachusetts; two sisters, Diana Hartson and Darlene Hartson both of McDonald; several nieces and nephews and one great-nephew.

Dale was preceded in death by his father, Dale A. Hartson Sr. and his mother Lois L. Varley.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

