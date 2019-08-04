Clara Mae (Cecil) Romo, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Mae Romo, 82. I died at home from a host of ailments on Saturday, August 3, 2019, surrounded by the love of my husband and children. Yes, I wrote this years ago (re-wrote it a few times when mad or when one of the kids decided that they chose the wrong spouse) but one of my last wishes (in addition to no more Jello) was that they don’t tinker with my obit too much.

I was born December 21, 1936 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, daughter to Arthur and Ida Alford. I was blessed with several siblings that I loved and loved me back for over 80 years: Shirleen (Frank) Bishoff of Florida, Georgine (Walter) Coxson of Pennsylvania, deceased sister, Patricia (Larry) Roy of Pennsylvania, Myrtle (Buck, deceased) Bishoff of New York and stepbrothers, Floyd, Gene, Howard, Terry and James. Don’t ask what my mother was thinking, I never did figure that out. After graduating from Greenville Penn High School in 1955, I took a summer job as a Clerk Typist for the Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Sharon, Pennsylvania. A year and a half later, I met the most handsome man in the entire world and then became Mrs. Charles T. Romo on October 4, 1958.

The next sixty plus years were the stuff that memories are made of. I was the Clerk/Treasurer for nearly a dozen years for the Hubbard Public Library back when gas went from a quarter a gallon to the long lines of rationing. I had a few part-time office jobs after and then fell in love with service by becoming a hostess/waitress at a fancy restaurant in Niles. My children learned several things with this such as they could help themselves to the wad of money in my purse, it’s not hard work if you enjoy what you’re doing and of course always leave the server a good tip.

Speaking of children, I have four and all that I am so proud of. Keith came first (he and his wife, Joni reside in Maine) and in addition to giving me years of worry (he was the daredevil and fearless one of the pack) he gave Chuck and I two of the most handsome grandsons, (Joseph and Tyler) and even two great-grandsons! Then came my wonderful daughter, Barbara – God knew I would need someone to take care of me in these final years and He gave me her – I only hope that someday she is able to comprehend the depths of my appreciation and love for her. Barb also gave us two amazing grandchildren, (Michael and Rachel) whom I have loved for every moment of my life. During the times I forgot to show it, I hope they know I have loved them more then they will ever know.

My second son, John (from Columbus, who’s angel wife, Lynn is now showing me around heaven and how these wings work) came along and we had a special bond that I have always cherished. He knew me and I knew him…and like me, John had my knack for writing and cooking (I just hope he doesn’t tweak this too much or fatten up Chuck). His son, Seth and daughter, Ashlyn are simply the best and I just held my beautiful great-granddaughter, Addison a few short weeks ago. Then last came my daughter, Kristine. God also knew as a middle-aged woman I would need someone to help release the over-abundance of energy, so He granted me Krissy (who resides in New York with her wonderful husband, Dio). She was perfect in every way, until she became a teenager. But after those years, she once again reached “perfect” status and along with her gorgeous daughter, Mia have been some of the blessings I count in life.

And then there’s my husband…Charles. Many of you know him as Charlie, some as “Sorry Charlie”. To me, he’s always been Chas or Chuck, the guy that just “did it” for me. And did I mention he’s handsome? Chuck has been my confidant that knew me better than anyone, that doted on me and took care of me, my knight in shining armor that was always there for me. I have loved Chuck more than he could ever fathom for 63 years. Thank you, my love, for making all my dreams come true.

As for me, a simple woman that has loved to make things with my hands for as long as I can remember. Sewing, baking, making doll clothing, quilts and baby blankets along with craft projects from mini Christmas trees to town floats have been a few of the simple joys of my life. I’ve never met a stranger, have a passion for my grandchildren, for reading, playing the organ, writing and traveling, am organized to a fault and have enjoyed a life of helping out whenever and wherever I am able. In short, I have always wanted to give more than I’ve taken and have had a wonderful life. Thank you to all who have made it so!

Love, Mae

