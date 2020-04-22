Charles E. LaCivita, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private graveside services were held Wednesday, April 21, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery with Pastor Dirk of Grace Lutheran Church Officiating for Charles E LaCivita, 86, who died Saturday afternoon, April 18, 2020 at UPMC Passavant, McCandless, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his loving daughters.

He was born July 21, 1933 at home in Hubbard, a son of Anthony and Mary Marciano LaCivita and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

He is survived by his two daughters, Renee LaCivita of Chicago and Pamela and her husband, Dean Pitell, as well as his two granddaughters, Julia and Dana of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by his sister, Lucille Nicora of Hubbard; sister-in-law, Phyllis LaCivita and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Shirley Tickey LaCivita, who died January 17, 2016.

Chuck was a graduate of Hubbard High School, class of 1952.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Korean War.

Upon discharge he became a carpenter by trade. In the early 1960s he and his brother Jim, started LaCivita Brothers Construction, specializing in residential and commercial building. Numerous projects included building single-family homes, remodeling and building several Sparkle Markets in and around the Hubbard area. The brothers also built and owned several apartment buildings in the Hubbard area.

In 1969, the brothers purchased and rebuilt Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard, adding an additional nine holes. His brother’s wife and children still operate the course which is still enjoyed by regional golfers.

He was also an avid golfer and belonged to many leagues over the years. He was a charter member of the Dirty Dozen Golf League which continues on today.

Chuck was a founding member of the Hubbard Optimist Club, a charitable organization that raises money for the youth of Hubbard and he served as president from 1987-1988. He was also a member of the Hubbard Kiwanis Club.

Because of his love of the outdoors and working with his hands, Chuck and his wife, Shirley, purchased a farm in Hubbard in the mid 70s. They soon started showing and breeding Morgan and Saddlebred horses around the Ohio and Pennsylvania region.

He was a master carpenter and craftsman building countless pieces of furniture and cabinetry for family and friends for most of his life. Other passions included gardening, fishing, winemaking and working on antique cars.

Chuck embraced life to the fullest and is well known amongst friends and family for his exceptional sense of humor. He will be deeply missed but his family is comforted by the cherished memories that will keep his spirit alive.

Because of Chucks lifelong spirit of giving, please consider donations to Living Ministry, 2801 Charles Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15214, a Faith Based mission that services the less fortunate.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles E. LaCivita, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 23, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.