Carole Ann Vincent, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Ann Vincent, 58, died Thursday morning November 14, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital.

She was born August 12, 1961 in Youngstown, a daughter of Fred and Claire Rudinsky.

Mrs. Vincent, a 1979 graduate of Liberty High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Youngstown State University.

She was a member of St. Edward’s Church, was an assistant director at the Arms Museum and worked for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for 21 years. Carole loved to go to garage sales.

She leaves her husband Michael Vincent, whom she married February 25, 1989; two brothers, Larry Rudinsky and his wife Ann of Hubbard and Bill Rudinsky and his wife Ann Marie of Zanesville.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.