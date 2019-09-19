Carmel DeSantis, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Carmel DeSantis, who died on her 94th birthday, Monday afternoon September 16, 2019 at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home.

She was born September 16, 1925 in Hubbard, a daughter of Anthony and Minnie Carano DeSantis and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Carmel, a homemaker, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, enjoyed music and watching Name That Tune.

She leaves a brother, Richard DeSantis of Hubbard; a niece Lisa (William Scully III) DeSantis; a nephew, William DeSantis; a great niece, Alexandra Scully and great nephews, Michael DeSantis, John Ady and William Scully IV.

Carmel was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William DeSantis and a sister Helen Ambrose.

Family and friends may call on Monday, September 23, 2019, one hour prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

