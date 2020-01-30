Bruce D. Wayland, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene for Bruce D. Wayland, 76, who died Friday morning, January 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

He was born July 27, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of James H. and Ethel Young Wayland and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Wayland, a graduate of Hubbard High School, served with the United States Army.

He was an engineering technician at Packard Electric for 33 years, retiring in 1999. After retirement he worked for Advanced Auto for 20 years.

Bruce was a member of the Hubbard Conservation Club and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and especially his dog, Ame.

He leaves his wife, the former Mary K. Childers, whom he married November 15, 2007; a daughter, Melanie Glaser and her husband, Robert, of Hubbard; a brother, David Wayland and his wife, Patty, of Hubbard; a sister, Janet Coulter and her husband, Richard, of Brookfield; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and Robert Wayland and a sister, Evelyn Gillie.

Family and friends may call on Friday, February 7, 2020, one hour prior to the services from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Bruce’s family, please visit our floral section.