Bertha Mae Juillerat, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Constantino officiating for Bertha Mae Juillerat, 92, who died Saturday evening, October 19, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born July 27, 1927 in Struthers, a daughter of Harold and Gladys McIntire Townsend, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Juillerat, a homemaker, was a member of the New Life Christian Fellowship of Girard and its WID Ladies group. She was a Camp Fire leader, loved racing, playing Bingo and most of all loved her family.

Her husband, Wilbur M. Juillerat, Sr., whom she married April 28, 1947, died September 10, 2013.

She leaves a son, Wilbur Juillerat, Jr. and his wife, Darlene, of Hubbard; six daughters, Irene Learn and her husband, Ronald, of Hubbard, Cheryl Nuzzo of Youngstown, Bina Nicholson and her husband, Wayne, of Hubbard, Rita Zoky and her husband, James, of Hubbard, Natalie Thomas and her husband, Kenneth, of Springfield, Tennessee and Jeannette Carr and her husband, Marshall, of Columbus; 30 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilbur; a son, Curtiss Juillerat; a brother, William Townsend; two sisters, Rhoda Zlab and Betty Raymond and a great-grandson.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Brookfield Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

