Barbara J. Summerlin, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Summerlin, 74, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center with her children by her side.

She was born May 26, 1945 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Robert and Betty Rodkey LeBarron and moved to Hubbard in 1983 from Greenville.

Barbara was a 1963 graduate of Greenville High School.

She worked for many years as a dedicated employee at the former Longo’s Restaurant in Hubbard, as well as other food industry positions. She then entered the healthcare field, working at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center as a medical records clerk. Her passion led her to Omni West to care for the memory impaired.

During her retirement years, she loved spending quality time with family, playing penny slots with friends and watching her grand-doggers (Tilly, Briggs and Chica).

She leaves a daughter, Karen (Chad) McConnell of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; a son, Christopher Thompson (Lisa Weingart) of Columbiana, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kyle and Alex Thompson of Columbus, Ohio and Emily McConnell of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; a brother, Bradley LeBarron of Greenville, Pennsylvania and a sister-in-law, Betty LeBarron of Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William LeBarron and a grandson, Teegan Kamzelski.

Due to current circumstances, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family has requested that memorial tributes take the form of donations to the Teegan Kamzelski Endowed Fund to serve Adolescent Behavioral Health Services at Akron Children’s Hospital Foundation, 6505 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

