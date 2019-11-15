Arthur H. Reebel, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur H. Reebel, 80, passed away Wednesday morning, November 13, 2019 at Sharon Regional Hospital with family by his side.

He was born April 6, 1939 in Salem to Arthur T. and Fern D. (Eckenrode) Reebel and was a Hubbard resident most of his life.

After leaving school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps with basic training at Paris Island and became a truck driver. Arthur worked at various steel mill locations in the Youngstown area.

After retirement, he enjoyed spending many hours watching the wildlife and mowing the lawn.

Arthur leaves his wife, Rosalind L. (Micha) Reebel; a son, Daniel P. Reebel of Hubbard and a daughter, Barbara L. (Reebel) Terry of Akron. He also leaves a cherished daughter-in-law, Marcy (Sickle) Reebel; two grandchildren, Jennifer and Christina Reebel and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald Eckenrode and William Reebel and sisters, Joanne (Reebel) Ehrenberg and Laura Jean Reebel.

Family and friends may call Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard, Ohio.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Akron, 141 W. State Street, Akron, OH 44302.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Arthur’s family, please visit our floral section.