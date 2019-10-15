Anthony J. Cipriano Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. Cipriano Sr., 88, died Saturday afternoon, October 12, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born January 24, 1931 in Youngstown, a son of Samuel and Mary Garono Cipriano and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Cipriano, a 1948 graduate of Hubbard High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He served with the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1948 to 1952, having served on the U.S.S. Burdo APD-133.

Anthony retired as a die setter from Sherwin Williams / U.S. Can in 1993.

He supported disabled veterans, was a member of the Hubbard North Side Club, K of C Lodge No. 2072, ITAM Post No. 25 of Shenango Valley and was a member and former president of Sons of Italy Lodge No. 2539.

Tony loved playing the accordion for his family and friends and played on the Ted Mack Original Amateur Hour in 1951. He also enjoyed listening to Sunday Italian Hour, Big Band Music, music at Harding Park, gardening, Bocce, going to Scrappers games and Hubbard athletics.

His wife, the former Mary Ann Dattilo, whom he married January 8, 1955, died August 12, 2011.

He leaves two sons, Anthony J. Cipriano Jr. of Girard and Jeffrey S. (Belinda) Cipriano of Massillon; two daughters, Mary Ann Novak of Canfield and Diane H. (Lee) Cipriano Krolopp of Brighton, CO; two sisters, Lucy Sarisky of Hubbard and Helen Fox of Warren; 8 grandchildren, Brian, Matthew, Joseph and Christopher Novak, Taylor Krolopp and Dillon, Samuel and Abigail Cipriano; and the friendship of Peggy Madeline.

Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Mary Ann; brother Ralph Cipriano, two sisters, Anna Mae Hillkirk and Mary Ruth Benton.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home and 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the VA, St. Elizabeth Hospital and Hospice for the respect and dignity of care given to Anthony while in their care.

