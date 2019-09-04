Ann S. Horvatovich, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Ann S. Horvatovich, 81, who died Thursday evening, August 29, 2019 at Sharon Regional.

She was born June 23, 1938 in Boston, MA, a daughter of Frank and Lillian Pond Townsend and moved to Ohio in 1948 and to Hubbard in 1949.

Ann, was a majorette and a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and was a homemaker.

Ann enjoyed garage sales, sewing, loved shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves her husband, Raymond J. Horvatovich, whom she married May 10, 1957; a son, Mark A. Horvatovich of Athens; two daughters, Lora Superak and her husband, Jeffery, of Franklin, Pennsylvania and Denice Urick and her husband, Greg, of Brookfield; a brother, Fred Townsend of Madison, Wisconsin; a sister, Barbara Rust and her husband, Fred, of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; two grandsons, Danny Superak and Michael Vitello and two brothers, Bob and John Townsend.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 one hour prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Interment will be at Brookfield Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

