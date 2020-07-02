Ann Delores Galloway, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Delores Galloway, 82, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Liberty Health Care Center.

She was born May 14, 1938 in Hubbard, a daughter of John J. and Grace Papa Klucher and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Galloway was an assistant buyer at J.C. Penney for 20 years, retiring in 1994 and formerly was a teacher at St. Patrick School in Hubbard between 1961 and 1971.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Daniel W. Galloway.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Ann’s final resting place will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

