Andrew J. Lellio, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Andrew J. Lellio, 85, who died peacefully Tuesday evening, December 10, 2019 surrounded by his family at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman .

He was born April 3, 1934 in Lowellville, a son of Donato E. and Mary Josephine Medaglia Lellio and was a lifelong area resident having moved to Hubbard in 1959.

Mr. Lellio, a graduate of Lowellville High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Andrew was a millwright at Sharon Steel for 39 years, retiring in 1992.

He was a workaholic, who enjoyed working with his son-in-law Bill and good friend Robert Owery, visiting Shop and Save to play his daily numbers, going to Mountaineer and Hollywood Casino and was a great bowler who bowled in the Sharon Steel Bowling League. Andrew loved dancing with his wife Mary, going to the family cottage at Lake Erie. Most of all Andrew was very loving and enjoyed taking care of his family.

His wife, the former Mary L. Nagy, whom he married August 13, 1954, died November 22, 2007. Andrew leaves a son, Andrew J. Lellio Jr. and his wife Kathy Jo; two daughters, Kathy Grimwood and her husband Bill and Mary Jo Lellio all of Hubbard; three sisters, Lucy Donofrio, Ange Fuline and Rose Cavalier all of Lowellville; 5 grandchildren, Lauren (Evan) Rigby, Andrew (Maralee) Lellio, David Grimwood, Kayla Zoccole and Haley Grimwood and a great granddaughter Ayla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mary; three brothers, Dominic, Frank J. Sr. and Donald Lellio and a sister, Virginia T. Marapese.

Family and friends may call on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Andrew’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

