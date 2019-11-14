Andre L. Torsky-Riser, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Deacon Bob Friedman officiating for Andrea L. Torsky-Riser, 52, who died Monday afternoon, November 11, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born October 14, 1967 in Youngstown, a daughter of Stephen and Norma Jean Schuller Torsky and was a lifelong area resident.

Andrea was a fantastic nurse who worked as a registered nurse at several different facilities in the area throughout most of her life and most recently was the director of nursing at QUICKmed.

She was an animal lover and enjoyed feeding the squirrels, crows and taking care of her cats. She was a book nerd who loved to read. Most of all Andrea loved her family; especially her kids and grandkids.

She leaves her parents, Stephen and Norma Jean Torsky of Mineral Ridge; a son, Thomas Cimmento III and his wife, Jennifer, of Cleveland; four daughters, Vanessa Garland and her husband, David, of Hubbard, Rachel Cimmento of Hubbard, Brittany Kefalas and her husband, Tom, of Minnesota and Tiffany Cimmento of Hubbard; three brothers, Gary Torsky and his wife, Gina, of Nevada, Stephen Torsky and his wife, Rose, of Nevada and Mathew Torsky of Arizona; a sister, Tina Banic and her husband, Mike, of Hubbard and seven grandchildren.

Andrea was preceded in death by a sister, Stefanie Torsky.

Family and friends may call on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

