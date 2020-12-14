Amelia Gearhart, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home for Amelia Gearhart, 67, who died Monday, December 11, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 3, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Nikola R. and Marie Tillie Stevens Tennis and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Gearhart, a self-employed Spiritual Advisor for over 56 years started working at Idora Park at the age of 11 as a palm reader.

She was a member of the Assemblies of God Church and enjoyed Geology.

She leaves her husband, Thomas E. Gearhart, whom she married October 10, 1987; two daughters, Carol Johnson of Canton and Doreen Bellino of Hubbard; two stepsons, Gary Gearhart of Warren and Bryan Gearhart of Girard; a brother, Mitch Tennis and his wife, Sylvia, of Rhode Island and six grandchildren.

Amelia was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Tony Tennis; a sister, Dolly Stevens and a stepson, Clinton Gearhart.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

