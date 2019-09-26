Alberta Denamen, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta Denamen, 95, died Wednesday evening September 25, 2019 at Countryside at the Elmwood in Hubbard.

She was born January 12, 1924 in Cleveland, a daughter of James and Agnes Jones VanDyke and was a lifetime Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Denamen was a lifetime member of Corner House Christian Church.

Her husband, Charles Denamen, whom she married March 23, 1946, died March 15, 1989.

She leaves a son, Richard Denamen and his wife Marcia of Austintown; three daughters, Judy E. Morris and her husband Tom of Lutz, Florida, Cindy R. Antenucci and her husband James of Hubbard and Jeanne Tedrow of Cortland; a sister, Ruby Mang of Boardman; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Charles and two sisters, Dorothy King and Virginia Myers.

In following with Alberta’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Corner House Christian Church6954 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Hubbard, OH 44425.

Alberta’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Countryside at the Elmwood Assisted Living staff for all their care and concern.

Her final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery next to her husband Charles.

