Kelley Michelle Ray-Hill Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church for Mrs. Kelley who transcended from her earthly home to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

Kelley was born June 27, 1984 in Youngstown a daughter of Alvin and Francine Ruth Ray.

She was a 2002 graduate of The Rayen High School and had attended YSU.

She had been employed at St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Campus Nursing Home as a nursing assistant and later at J.C. Penney warehouse.

She was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church where she was active the Young Adult Ministries as well as the Young Adult Choir and Youth Usher Ministries.

She loved watching movies, reading, doing hair and makeup. She loved her family and friends dearly.

She leaves to cherish her memories and her legacy her husband, Rashad Hill of Atlanta; her parents; three sisters, Katrina and Aretha Ray both of Youngstown and Litha Ray of Columbus; her grandmothers, Gloria Jean Armour of Youngstown and Rosetta Young of Campbell; a nephew, Kayden Smith whom she helped rear; her in-laws, Tony and Eva Hill of Atlanta and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and her church family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Robert Ruth and William H. Armour and an uncle, Robert Ruth III.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church on Thursday, October 11.

Balloon Release in Memory of Kelley - Kelley asked that there be no flowers for her service. She never liked to see beautiful flowers wilt away. We will release balloons in her memory at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 11. Wherever you happen to be, please join us in releasing a balloon in memory of Kelley Michelle Ray-Hill. We know she will be smiling down on us from Heaven!

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.