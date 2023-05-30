LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zelda Maxine Barr, 85, died Saturday evening May 27, 2023 at her home.

She was born July 14, 1937 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania a daughter of Selby and Clara Seymour Walters Erb.

Mrs. Barr, a homemaker, was a member of the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene.

Her husband, Clair “Lefty” Barr, whom she married July 15, 1958, died May 15, 2002.

She leaves three sons, Kenneth Barr and his wife Julie of Vienna, Randy (Fiancée Dacia) Barr of Cortland and Fred Barr and his wife Victoria of Kinsman; a daughter, Cindy Bott and her husband Brian of Lowellville and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Zelda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clair “Lefty” Barr; three sons, Daniel, Thomas and Ronald Barr; a grandson, K.J. Barr; five brothers, Richard Erb, Donald Erb, Herman, Warren, Russell and Robert Walters and two sisters, Nellie Wertzel and Josephine Bequeth.

Family and friends may call on Thursday June 1, 2023 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home with Pastor David Coxson officiating.

Interment will be at Corner House Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Zelda Maxine Barr, please visit our floral store.