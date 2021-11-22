Wilma Moore, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD Mrs. Wilma Moore, age 86, of Hubbard, OH passed away Friday, November 19, 2021. She was born April 13, 1935 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Mr. Clement Owens and the late Mrs. Merle Tanner Owens.

Mrs. Moore loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed dance, board games and card games.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert Carl Moore; Children, Ginny June Toth; grandson, Joshua Moore; great grandson, Michael Hunyadi; brother, Lowell Owens, and Owen A. Owens; sisters, Virgie Arnett and Miriam Eddy.

Mrs. Moore is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Clara Hess of Hot Springs, AR, Beverly Cable of Villa Rica, GA., Deloris Tuchek and Bob Tuchek of Hubbard, OH and Kimberly Gordon of Winter Park, FL; son and daughter-in-law Robert Moore and Ana Moore from Villa Rica, GA.; son-in-law Donald J. Toth from Deltona FL. She also leaves behind 22 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday November 24, 2021 from 10:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge Church of God.

Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Rob McFarland officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wilma, please visit our floral store.