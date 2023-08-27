HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma Kay Summerfield, 83, died Saturday morning, August 26, 2023, at Hospice House.

She was born January 24, 1940, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a daughter of Everette Byrne and Amanda Reip Roach and moved to Hubbard in 1964.

Mrs. Summerfield, a graduate of Parkersburg High School, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hubbard, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Lyric Club.

She worked at McDonald Steel for over 30 years as the executive secretary to the president, retiring in 2013.

Wilma enjoyed singing, baking and got great pleasure from helping people. Most of all, she loved being with her kids and grandkids.

Her husband, Paul Summerfield, whom she married July 10, 1960, died February 2, 2017.

She leaves a son, Kendall P. (Denise) Summerfield of Hubbard; a daughter, Kimberly L. Lickner of Hubbard; two sisters, her identical twin, Wanda M. Dawkins of Peach Tree City, Georgia, Wilda Caplinger of West Lafayette, Ohio and five grandchildren, Michael, Shawn, Kyler, Mark and Amanda.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; two brothers, Tom and Bill Roach and five sisters, Helen Brownsword, Mabel Harper, Violet Kemp, Betty Dailey and Patty Lipscomb.

Family and friends may call on Friday September 1, 2023, one hour prior to the services, from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m., at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Luke Oskin, officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

