William Weber Watson, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Weber Watson, 69, died Saturday morning, December 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 22, 1951, in Youngstown, a son of Delbert A. and Norma L. Frazier Watson and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Watson, a 1969 graduate of Hubbard High School, received his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Youngstown State University.

He was a caretaker for Seniors Helping Seniors for three years and previously had worked at Belmont Pines for 15 years and Valley Mould for almost 20 years.

Bill played baseball and football in high school and played drums for the band, Heat Lightning. He enjoyed music, watching the History Channel, especially the show Ancient Aliens and was fascinated by the unknown.

He leaves three daughters, Rachel A. Watson and her husband, Steven Williams, of Phoenix, Arizona, Melanie R. Watson and her husband, Todd Breslow, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Amy St. Clair and her husband, Selvon, of Lima, Ohio and seven grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Cheri Watson.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

