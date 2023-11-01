BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William T. “Tom” Kiddy, 83, died Monday morning, October 30, 2023, at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home.

He was born July 4, 1940 in Peggs, Oklahoma, a son of Roy Neil and Brooksie Malinda Deardeuff Kiddy and came to this area in the early 2000s from Illinois.

Mr. Kiddy was of the Christian faith.

He was an HVAC contractor having owned and operated Kiddy Home Improvements from 1960 until the early 2000s.

Tom was an avid gardener and loved to grow vegetables, especially tomatoes, green peppers and cucumbers but had a difficult time growing heads of lettuce. He also enjoyed woodworking.

Tom leaves three sons, William Thomas Welte of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, Douglas Lathrom and his wife, Christine, of Oak Hill, Florida and Samuel Anthony “Tony” LaValle and his wife, Rhonda, of Smithton, Pennsylvania; four daughters, Debrah Pershing and her husband, Joe, of Harrison, Pennsylvania, Cynthia McPeak and her husband, Paul, of Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, Sandra Roberts and her husband, Ron, of Eudora, Kansas and Malinda Erculiani and her husband, Rick, of Galitzon, Pennsylvania; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert, Clarence and three sisters, Fern, Lorene and Lola.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to John Swearingen, Sr., Steven Swearingen, Carol Swearingen, Trish Swearingen, Brittany McCall and Nico Johnson, for all of their love and care over the years.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Tom’s final resting place will be at the Kiddy Family Cemetery in Peggs, Oklahoma, at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard. Please visit kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

