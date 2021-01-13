William R. Trigg, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN William R. Trigg, Jr., 71, died Monday morning January 11, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 18, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of William R. and Mary Elizabeth Seaborn Trigg.

Bill, a 1966 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was of the Presbyterian faith.

He served with the United States Army during Vietnam.

He worked for General Motors.

He was born and raised with a strong family history in Hubbard, where he resided until 2001 when he relocated to Champion.

He leaves two daughters, Mary Trigg and Kayla Trigg; a brother, Carle Trigg and two granddaughters, Olivia and Scarlett Mulraney.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Scott Trigg.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mike Byus officiating at the Hubbard Union Cemetery Chapel.

Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

