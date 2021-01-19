William L. Hoover, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Life of William L. Hoover, Sr. “An Investment, with an Astounding Rate of Return”

William L. Hoover, Sr. who died Friday morning, January 15, 2021, was born to Arlis and Virginia Hoover June 26, 1946, in Good Hope, West Virginia. A betting man that day would likely have kept his money in his pocket but that would have been a mistake. This day produced an incredible life, marked by accomplishments, deeply impacting the lives of many. Having been abandoned at birth, he was initially raised by his grandparents. Years later he was resigned to his schoolteacher, Mrs. Moore, who resided alone on a several hundred-acre farm. Maybe it was fate that brought the two together. William always had a playful, “mischievous” nature. Mrs. Moore appreciated that quality. She shared many examples of his shenanigans and said he truly blessed her life.

Later in his childhood, he made his way back to Youngstown where he would discover the love of his life, his wife of 56 years, Jane Schulte. Finding someone who would support and sacrifice as much as he did was more than he could have dreamed. Instantly, they discovered true love, the kind that courses like a thread throughout the cloth of life, never faltering, not even in the gravest moments. He often shared this was when his life truly began, giving it meaning and purpose. They formed a pact, dedicating their lives to raising their children in a nice town, with good schools. He was willing to bite off “more than he could chew” because he believed a strong school system provided opportunity. Ever mindful of this goal, he gladly worked a lifetime of long hours, and never regretted it.

William’s life was also defined by helping those in need, even though he may not have had much to give monetarily. What he did have was his time. It was much more valuable. Teenage friends of his children knew they could always stop in and have some blackberry tea and chat. His door was always open. He organized pick-up football and basketball games to keep them busy. Bobby Orr, Jonathan Richards and Brian Williams, recounted these special moments, feeling like they belonged. They knew they had a place to go to have dinner, play, talk and receive support. There are many photos of smiling kids enjoying his practical jokes and simply spending time with him.

William was never afraid to commit, even for extended periods of time. He helped raise his brother-in-law, Mark Schulte when he needed a safe, stable and loving environment. William provided the same to his nephew, John Beckman, when he lost his father. He took him in, despite having raised his own family. Whether it was serving his country as a United States Marine during the unpopular war in Vietnam or spending time with an aunt living alone during a holiday, William’s passion for helping others was omnipresent. As his son, it has been a privilege to have had a front-row seat, intimately observing his journey and unselfish nature.

To receive an “astounding rate of return,” you had to invest in him, even if only a little. Those who did know it to be true. The Young Marines learned the values of honor, integrity, devotion, and character from him, attributes that will serve them a lifetime. Conversely, his grandchildren learned how to “cheat” playing UNO, not to win, but to have mischievous fun! He taught them life was to be enjoyed, and you needed to add a little spice. Why? Because that is what you remember when you put your head on the pillow every night. Sleep will come gently, with an affectionate smile on your face. In his last days, that is what was witnessed, a sweet deep sleep. Kudos to you, Dad. You practiced what you preached. Now it is your turn to have the “front-row seat” as the journeys of those who invested in you unfold.

William leaves behind his wife, Jane Hoover and his three children: son, William Hoover and his wife, Laura; son, Arlis Hoover and his wife, Tracy and daughter, Angel Kinder and her husband, Rick; grandchildren, George Nelson III and his wife, Cody Camille, Madison and Jake Hoover, Charlotte, Gerhardt and Annabelle Hoover and great-grandchildren, Kamryn and Riley. He also leaves behind his brother, James Hoover and wife, Vera; his brother, David and his wife, Brenda; his sister, Wilma Yonosik and her husband, Michael; his sister, Margaret Hopkinson; his brother, Robert Hoover; his sister, Nancy McDonald; his brother-in-law, Albert Schulte and his brother-in-law, Mark Schulte and his wife, Muffy.

William was preceded in death by his father and mother, Arlis and Virginia Hoover; his brother, John Hoover; his sister, Leola Allen; his brother-in-law, Larry Schulte and his brother-in-law, John Schulte.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

