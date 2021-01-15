William E. McCann, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. McCann, 90, died Wednesday evening January 13, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty.

He was born July 19, 1930 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a son of Edward and Margaret Pierson McCann.

Mr. McCann served with the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

He was a member of St. Edwards Church in Youngstown where he was very involved, serving as a Eucharistic minister, Sacristan and Pre-Cana.

He worked for Sara Lee, Tiptop Baking Company and Wonder Bread before retiring in 1990. His favorite number is 13 because his bakery route number was 13. After retiring he volunteered at Ursuline High School and many other organizations.

He married the love of his life, the former Rosemary Sturgeon whom he married November 22, 1956, together they had four beautiful children that they were very proud of and later enjoyed Friday family nights together. William had strong family and extended family bonds.

Anyone that ever met Bill was an instant friend. From his working days he was known as “Wild Bill”. He enjoyed drinking beer, always had a good joke for you and sharing his stories from his well lived life. William started out owning a parking lot at the age of 12, he was always industrious and friendly with a generous spirt. He took very good care of his family and was a very beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews who fondly called him Uncle Beer.

William leaves four children, Mary Ann and Jeff Heston of Howland, Jack McCann and Kim Olson of McDonald, Maureen McCann of Columbus, Kevin McCann of Columbus, also Dan Neumann who was like a son from Columbus; grandchildren, Ryan and Amanda O’Dell, Matt O’Dell and Soriya Rezapourian, and Julia Sammartino.

He was preceded in death by his wife Rosemary of 47 years, who died January 7, 2004; his sister Mary Robbins and his companion of 14 years, Nan Shaffer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Richard Murphy officiating at St. Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 one hour prior to the Mass from 10:00 – – 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward Church.

Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

