LIBERTY TWP William E. Beckett, 78, son of Forrest and Josephine Beckett, died peacefully at home with his wife and pets present on January 19, 2022.

He was a loving husband to Kathleen and stepfather to Alicia and Billy and grandfather to Aiden and Ty.

William created and was CEO of a private mental health group practice for over 40 years. He loved his counseling profession and his clients. William also enjoyed nature and fireworks.

He was a person of great integrity, compassion, intellect and will be greatly missed every day.

There will be a celebration of his life in the spring.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William E. Beckett, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 23, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.