HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William W. “Bill” Nagy, 82, died Sunday afternoon April 9, 2023, at his home.

He was born January 5, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Alex and Frances Wirt Nagy and had previously been a resident of Boardman for many years.

Mr. Nagy was a member of the first graduating class in 1959 from Cardinal Mooney High School, where he also played football.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and had been extremely close to the former priest, Fr. Timothy O’Neill.

Bill was a salesman at Pace Pontiac

He was an avid golfer.

He leaves two sons, Tod (Debra) Nagy and William (Lynn) Nagy; twin brothers, Pat and Mike Nagy and three grandchildren, Ryan, Alexis and Morgan Nagy.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ron Nagy and a sister, Cecilia Nagy Gardner.

