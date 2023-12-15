HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Leslie Ruby, 84 of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at Atrium Main Hospital.

Bill was born in Coalburg, Ohio on May 3, 1939, the son of Norman (Pete) and Mary Catherine (Johnson) Ruby and was raised in Hubbard, Ohio.

He was a1957 graduate of Hubbard High School. He excelled in baseball, football and basketball at Hubbard High School and was an inaugural inductee in the Hubbard High School All-Sports Hall of Fame. Upon graduating from high school, Bill attended Wake Forest University on football and ROTC scholarships. He was a member of the Signa Phi Epsilon Fraternity.

After graduation from Wake Forest, Bill was drafted by the Washington Redskins.

After a brief time with the Redskins, Bill was expected to fulfill his obligation with the United States Army. He served in the Army for 16 years. He was stationed at the 38th parallel in Korea as a Military Police (MP), followed by serving in the Dominican Republic/

He returned to Charlotte to become a high school teacher at East Mecklenburg High School where he was a football coach and swim coach. Later, Bill worked for Duke Power Company from which he retired in 2003.

While teaching at East Mecklenburg he was set up on a blind date with Melva Lane Heath. Six months later they were married.

Bill was awarded the Hubbard High School Outstanding Alumnus Award, was inducted into the Mahoning Valley (Ohio) Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame and was a member of the Youngstown Baseball Oldtimers Association.

He enjoyed watching the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and attending games.

Additionally, Bill was a member of Shriners International and the Masonic Lodge of Freemasonry.

He was a member of St. Stephen United Methodist Church for over 50 years.

A memorial celebration of life will be held in Charlotte after the first of the year.

Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Melva Heath Ruby; two children, Sharon Ruby Psaroudis of Matthews, North Carolina and David Ruby (Michelle) of New London, North Carolina. He is also survived by four grandchildren, William Ruby (Hannah), Haden Ruby, Michael Psaroudis and Sydney Psaroudis; his brother, Ernie Ruby (Judy) of Hubbard, Ohio, as well as three nieces and one nephew, Barbara Robey (Tom), Jane Ruby (Ron Morgan), Susan DeMaiolo and Dr. William Ruby.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

Charitable contributions can be made in Bill’s name to the Hubbard High School Athletic Department, c/o Kevin Hogue, 350 Hall Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

