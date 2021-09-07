William A. Sawaska, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Sawaska, 74, died Sunday morning, September 5, 2021 at his home.

He was born February 14, 1947 in Youngstown, a son of Nicholas and Rose Papp Sawaska and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Sawaska was a 1968 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He served with the United States Army and was a tow motor operator for Young Galvanizing for 31 years.

He enjoyed fishing, wood art and playing the slots.

He leaves his wife, the former Andrea Pasco, whom he married May 18, 1996; a son, William J. (BJ) Sawaska; a stepson, Phillip (Kathy) Hershman; a sister, Betty Tiratto; grandchildren, Brayden and Lyla Joe Sawaska and stepgrandchildren, Rafe Hershman and Sarah and Katie Terela. He also leaves three nieces, two nephews, three great-nephews and one great-niece.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kathryn Sawaska; a brother, John (Butch) Sawaska and a sister, Rosemary Sava.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Casandra Lester who helped take great care of Bill.

