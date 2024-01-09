YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Lea (Butcher) Dorrycott, 89, formerly of Hubbard, passed away at Park Center Nursing Home.

She was born September 8, 1934 in Buckhannon, West Virginia, the daughter of Mildred J. (Lake) and Marvin D. Marsh.

She married her first husband, Robert Delano Butcher May 26, 1956. She married her second husband, James Dorrycott March 15, 1985.

Wanda enjoyed yard sales, flea marketing, playing cards, Bingo and spending time with her family.

She leaves two daughters, Connie Sue Butcher (John Peluchette) of Hubbard and Brenda Lea Kaczmark of Youngstown; one son, Robert Allen Butcher of Hubbard; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Wanda was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Delano Butcher; her second husband, James Dorrycott; one daughter, Pam Hartshorn; one sister, Linda McCauley; two brothers, Raymond Lane and James Lane and one great-grandchild, Wesley Hull-Butcher, Jr.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 11, 2024, one hour prior to the services from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home, where funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Deacon Michael Medvec officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

