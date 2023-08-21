HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValley Tributes) – Waltraud R. Good, 82, died Saturday morning August 19, 2023 at her home.

She was born September 22, 1940 in East Germany, daughter of Ernst and Martha Kuehn and came to the United States first in 1971. She was very proud to achieve her U.S. citizenship on August 16, 1996.

Mrs. Good, a homemaker, was of the Protestant faith and enjoyed flowers and crafting.

She leaves her husband, Eugene C. Good, whom she married on January 23, 1970; four sons, Hans-Juergen G. Good and his wife Tracy of Masury, Roland T. Good of Lexington, Ohio, Michael H. Good of Austin, Texas and Donald W. Good of Hubbard; a daughter Nancy D. Good-Peters and her husband Chuck of East Liverpool and three grandchildren, Tyler, Jake and Savannah.

Waltraud was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gerhart Kuehn.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

