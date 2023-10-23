YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Rose Loboy, 89, died Saturday morning October 21, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

She was born June 3, 1934 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Samuel and Josephine Saracena Mendola.

Virgina was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, and a member of its Altar and Rosary Society.

She was a dietary aide and worked in housekeeping at Northside Medical Center and had previously worked in the catalog department at JCPenney. After retirement, Virginia was self-employed as a housekeeper.

She bowled on a league at Bell Wick Bowl and enjoyed gardening.

She leaves a son, Robert Bildstein and his wife, Tina, of Medina; three daughters, Michelle Lange and her husband, Richard, of Burton, Lisa Cocca of Poland and Mary Jo Moore and her husband, Edward, of Mineral Ridge; grandchildren, Matthew Bildstein, Heather (Jeremy) Dean, Adam (Carrie) Lange, Loni (Bill) Kimpel, Anthony (Katrina) Cocca, Steven (Josie) Coley, Ryan Moore, Jason Moore and Amanda (Brian) Miller; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Guy Mendola and Angelo Mendola and a sister, Frances Tedesco.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Prayer services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center, with Rev. Michael Swierz Officiating.

Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

