Virginia R. Trolio, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia R. Trolio, life-long resident of Hubbard, passed onto her eternal life’s new home on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at her home.

Virginia was born April 30, 1925 to George and Antoinette Camuso in Hubbard.

She married her beloved husband, Daniel G. Trolio, on May 11, 1946. They shared their home in Hubbard until his passing on April 6, 2010 and continued to live there until God called her.

Virginia and Dan had two children: daughter, Georgia and son, Anthony (wife, Julie), who also make their homes in Hubbard. They were blessed with three grandchildren, Jackie Stegemann (Adam) of Dublin, Ohio, Michelle Trolio of Powell, Ohio and Daniel (Shanae) of Hudson, Ohio. Virginia was able to share in the joy of her four great-grandchildren, Cole Stegemann, Vincent Trolio, Ava Stegemann and Dominic Duke Trolio.

During her life Virginia had various jobs and retired in 1989 as a secretary for Therapy and Health Care Products, Inc.

No job though was more important to her than that of homemaker. She was known as a fantastic cook and baker, always keeping the family traditional recipes ongoing. She and Dan enjoyed traveling, going to the casinos and dancing. She especially enjoyed their trips to Atlantic City.

In addition to her parents and husband, her sisters, Mary Sassone and Lena Papa and brothers, Eugene Camuso and Anthony Camuso, preceded her in death.

She is also survived by her brother, Pat (Carol) Camuso of Hubbard and sister-in-law, Jean Camuso.

Family and friends may call on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or to the St. Patrick Restoration Fund in her memory, 225 N. Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

The family wants to thank Hospice for their outstanding service and kindness that was provided during this time.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

