Virginia M. Agnone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a lengthy illness, Virginia M. Agnone, 94, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Gulfport Mississippi.

She was born in New Bedford, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Henry and Elizabeth Riffey Chill on November 11, 1926.

She graduated from Union Public schools in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. She attended and graduated from Youngstown College with a degree in Education.

She met her future husband, Daniel C. Agnone at Youngstown College, and they were married at St. Anthony’s Church on August 21, 1948.

Her employment included Brookfield Public Schools as well as Howland Public Schools, where she taught English. She loved teaching and educating students and always joyed in their successes. She felt it was an honor to return to the High School reunions and reunite with previous students and faculty.

Virginia loved to travel with her husband and spent many years traveling the world, they took many trips to Mexico, Europe, the Orient, Australia and New Zealand.

In her spare time she loved to play bridge and would join numerous friends for weekly games. This is where one could see her competitive side and she was always one who loved to win.

Virginia is survived by her son, Dr. John H. Agnone and his wife Sandra of Carthage, Missouri; a grandson, Jon Jason Agnone (wife Irina) of Seattle Washington; a granddaughter, Jennifer Agnone-Recinos (husband Oscar) of Oceanside, California. She had three great- grandchildren, Eli Agnone, Ari Agnone of Seattle and Madison Recinos of Oceanside. Also, several nieces and nephews survive her.

Her husband, parents, two brothers, Bernard and Allen, as well as her beloved niece Marlane Chill Dove predeceased her.

At Virginia’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will take place at a later time.

A private entombment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

