Viola Pearl Shuey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola Pearl Shuey, born on August 2, 1940, went home to be reunited with her husband on October 1, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.

She was born in Scio, Ohio, a daughter of Theodore E. and Sara E. Davis Fowler and was a lifelong area resident.

Viola was a feisty spit fire with a huge personality and loving heart. Her smile could light up a room. She lived a fun-filled adventurous life from racing motorcycles to being a mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. Viola enjoyed ceramics, was a ceramic instructor and had owned her own business. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Viola had six children, Sara Foltz, Timothy Perl, Paul Perl, Shawn Perl, Mark Shuey and Cory Shuey; a sister, Ruth Duvick; 14 grandkids, Deidre (Gary) Schimpf, Danny (Celine) Perl, Lilly Foltz, Larry (Tammy) Minor, Ryan (Becca) Foltz, John David (Tina) Perl, Shandy Rhear, Kristina (Liz) Kelley, Stormie Perl, Cody Perl, Taylor (Tyler) Perl, Timmy Perl Jr., Brandon (Sage) Perl and Shawn Perl Jr. and 32 great grandkids.

Viola was preceded in death by her grandsons, Teddy Foltz and Dominic Shuey; sons, Timothy Perl and Paul Perl; her parents, Theodore and Sara and her loving husband, John Shuey.

Per Viola’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

